GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation to start maintenance of three major canals

The State government on Friday issued a government order, handing over Veerangal Odai, Virugambakkam Canal and Otteri Nullah from the Water Resources Department to the Greater Chennai Corporation

Published - October 19, 2024 02:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents raise concerns with respect to over-flowing of floodwater in areas along Virugambakkam Canal partly due to obstructions near bridges along the waterway.

Residents raise concerns with respect to over-flowing of floodwater in areas along Virugambakkam Canal partly due to obstructions near bridges along the waterway. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Chennai Corporation will start maintenance of three important canals in the city as part of flood mitigation measures. The State government on Friday issued a government order, handing over Veerangal Odai, Virugambakkam Canal and Otteri Nullah from the Water Resources Department to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Engineers with experience in water resources management have pointed to the need for restoration and widening of the three canals to mitigate flooding in various parts of the city, including Velachery, Puzhuthivakkam, Virugambakkam, Arumbakkam, Saligramam, Koyambedu, Choolaimedu, Anna Nagar, Kilpauk, Kellys, Perambur and Pulianthope. “The Virugambakkam - Arumbakkam canal is the only canal that is beyond the tidal range. The canal has shrunk in width, reducing the quantity of water discharge during heavy floods. Widening of the canal may not be feasible. So the GCC should construct a loop canal in the form of a tunnel to facilitate discharge of more water in Virugambakkam - Arumbakkam Canal and disposal near the STP in Koyambedu on government land,” said an official.

Pointing to Veerangal Odai, officials said the canal was artificially constructed in Highways department land to drain water from the southern parts of the city. “The Veerangal Odai is in the tidal range. So pumping arrangements are required,” said an official.

Similarly, Otteri Nullah is within the tidal range upto Stephenson Bridge, and beyond. The civic agencies are expected to build another loop canal in the form of a tunnel to mitigate flooding during heavy rain along the stretch of the canal that is beyond the tidal range. Within the tidal range, pumping arrangement is the only solution for flood mitigation,” said an official. WRD has also recommended changes in the bridge size at several .locations including Kannigapuram, and preventing metrowater pipeline obstruction in the Otteri Nullah.

The Hindu had published an article articulating the grievances of the residents in the vicinity of the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal with respect to floodwater overflow, mentioning the demand from GCC that the WRD hand over their land to them, on Friday.

Published - October 19, 2024 02:11 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.