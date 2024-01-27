Chennai Corporation to start intensive fogging operations to control mosquito density

January 27, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start intensive fogging as the complaints about mosquito density have increased in the city.

The civic body has directed all malaria workers to start intensive fogging and spraying of mosquito larvicide oil in stor water drains in all the 200 wards. Malaria workers said they would start the operations in the early morning hours and in the evening. They have requested the civic body to improve coordination with the private conservancy workers to clear mosquito breeding sources near canals.

“We have received instructions to spray mosquito larvicide oil in all the stormwater drains where water remains stagnant. When we open the stormwater drain manholes, we find water stagnation at several spots. The length of storm water drains have increased because of implementation of flood mitigation projects. The number of workers is inadequate to cover all the drains in some of the wards. One worker will cover 500 metre of drain every day,” said a worker. Around 4,000 workers, including 2,600 under NULM, have been deployed for mosquito control operations in the city.

V.S.Jayaraman of the T.Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said there had been a sharp increase in mosquitoes. “While fogging has to continue without any let up, since the stormwater drains are the breeding ground for mosquitoes as even after the withdrawal of rains, water stagnation within the chambers could still be found. This only shows that more than the run off rain water, it carries sewage water also. Due to this, regular mosquito control operations in SWDs is essential,” he said.

Ward 84 councillor J.John said he was receiving more than 10 complaints every day about mosquitoes in residential areas of Korattur “We have eight workers for mosquito control work in our ward. Some wards in Ambattur have 20 workers. Residents have sought more manpower and equipment for mosquito control operations.”

