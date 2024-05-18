Chennai Corporation to start installation of passenger information system at 532 bus stops next month

Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City are set to start work on installation of passenger information display boards in 532 bus stops and 71 bus terminuses in June after the Model Code of Lok Sabha elections is lifted. Passenger information display board provides estimated time of arrival (ETA) at bus stops and estimated time of departure (ETD) at bus terminals.

The civic bodies have finalised the locations where different types of display boards will be installed. Three different types of display boards will be installed based on the footfall at the bus shelters and bus terminuses.

The bus terminus locations with the largest footfall will get 10 line display boards for the passengers. Four line display boards and two line display boards will be installed near Chennai Corporation bus shelters and other shelters on the city outskirts. The display boards will show the estimated time of arrival of the bus at the bus stop, bus route number and the destination.

Passenger Information System display board is installed at bus stops of eight locations (two-Line PIS boards) Co-optex, Sterling Road, Periyar Salai, Egmore, Pallavan Salai, and Express Avenue. Four-line PIS boards are installed at Simson and Broadway bus stops respectively.

As the testing of the system is under way at eight locations with the installation of GPS in 50 buses, engineers are studying the time lag caused by the issues such as traffic congestion and traffic bottlenecks, including the impact of Metrorail projects.

Currently, the time lag is estimated at one minute. As historical data on traffic congestion is collected by the passenger information system, the information shared with passengers will be reliable and accurate with real time data about all the 3,500 buses with GPS in the city.

As the storm water drains have been constructed for flood mitigation in many parts of the city, the spaces for installation of the display boards have been inadequate in many locations. All the major bus routes in the city where the MTC operates buses will get the passenger information system.

Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City has already installed the passenger information system in eight bus shelters and has also installed GPS in 50 buses to implement the scheme on a pilot basis. The testing has been completed. Once the model code for Lok Sabha elections is lifted, the civic body is expected to start work on implementation.

“All the bus shelters will get passenger information system in one and a half years,” said an official.