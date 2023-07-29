Chennai Corporation to start filling vacancies to improve civic services

July 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation will start filling vacancies in various departments to improve civic services.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said that the civic body would fast-track the process of filling vacancies in several departments. According to data compiled by the civic body, more than 3,800 vacancies have not been filled.

Residents and councillors have been demanding the Corporation to fill vacancies to improve local administration and delivery of civic services. According to officials, over 70 posts of engineers have been vacant. Over 25% of posts of tax collectors in the Revenue Department are vacant. A total of 80 posts of tax collectors, 30 of licence inspectors and 15 of tax assessors are vacant.

Some of the posts will be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Some will be filled by the State government based on the list of candidates eligible to get jobs on compassionate grounds.

Councillor Raja Anbalagan said the residents had been demanding the civic body to initiate the process of filling the vacancies to improve civic services. Residents said several Corporation medical facilities did not have doctors, nurses and other staff. Parks and playgrounds had many vacancies in various zones of the city.

With the number of property tax assessees touching 14 lakh, the number of employees had to be increased for improving tax collection, said an official. Each tax collector should collect tax from 3,000 assessees. But each assessor had been asked to collect tax from more than 10,000 assessees. The number of employees of the Corporation had reduced from more than 40,000 before the expansion to less than 18,000 now, the officials said.