Chennai Corporation to start field verification of companies registered with Registrar of Companies to check for professional tax evasion

February 28, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation is set to update the professional tax database with data from other agencies such as the Registrar of Companies, the Industries Department and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, Chennai Corporation received data about name, address and email id of 51,000 companies registered with the Registrar of Companies in Chennai. It will start cross verification of the data, to identify new assessees and update the database.

“We expect the number of professional tax assessees to increase from 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh after the field verification is completed. The license inspectors will complete field verification of the company address in one year,” said an official. At least 100 license inspectors will visit the companies in all the zones for verification. “We will also create awareness among those who are running business about professional tax,” said the official.

The civic body has also asked professional tax assessees to give self declaration. Those who are found to have misrepresented facts will have to pay a penalty of 100% of the difference between the tax paid and the actual tax demand.

More data from the Industries Department is expected to be received shortly. The Corporation will also conduct another round of meetings with traders to sensitise them about professional tax. It had collected ₹523 crore towards professional tax in 2022-2023. The tax collection this year has been ₹347 crore. The professional tax collection in the city is expected to cross ₹550 crore next month.

