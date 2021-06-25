Chennai Corporation to start COVID-19 testing in congested areas

CHENNAI

25 June 2021 23:16 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch RT-PCR testing at market areas, commercial areas and private companies.

According to a press release, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists have advised the Chennai Corporation to continue testing for COVID-19 management and monitor any surge in cases.

Residents and traders have been requested to cooperate with civic officials who conduct testing.

