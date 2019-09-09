Corporation to spend more on roads

The spending on roads, which has been reducing in the past few years, is expected to increased in the coming years.

According to Chennai Corporation officials, the spending on roads had reduced to 22.5% of the total capital expenditure of the Corporation last year when the spending on stormwater drains went up to 65%.

Officials said the civic body is planning to increase the spending on roads to 34% of the total capital expenditure in three years and reduce the spending on stormwater drains to 44%.

The spending on roads is expected to increase after the civic body resumes work on widening of roads such as Perambur-Red Hills Road and Nelson Manickam Road. The widening of roads will be taken up only after acquisition of land along the stretches are completed, officials said.

Funding for project

Meanwhile, the civic body has been trying to get funding from multilateral funding agencies to develop stormwater drains in areas such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Alandur, Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram. The proposal is yet to be implemented in many areas.