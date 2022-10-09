Chennai Corporation to shift focus on professional tax to improve revenue

With property tax collection for the first half of financial year 2022-23 put at ₹697 crore, the Greater Chennai Corporation is now focussing on mopping up professional tax collection. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

After having revised the property tax, the Greater Chennai Corporation has now turned its attention to professional tax collection to improve its own sources of revenue.

With its financial position being precarious, the Corporation has started exploring various options to increase its own source of revenue, following the guidelines of the World Bank.

The civic body’s overdraft has crossed ₹500 crore and only seven lakh property tax assessees have been categorised with zero balance in property tax payment by the end of half year period (April-September 2022), the officials said.

Staff shortage

Hamstrung by staff shortage in the Revenue Department, the civic body has been unable to take any initiative to increase its own revenue.

The property tax collection has been put at ₹697 crore in the first half of the financial year 2022-23.

At the last council meeting, the civic body passed a resolution to rope in private teams to reassess 2.7 lakh buildings to increase property tax revenue.

“After taking steps to improve property tax revenue, the civic body plans to increase professional tax revenue. But the professional tax rates will not be increased,” a senior official said.

“We are going to take it up. We are going to match the professional tax database with the company registration database, GST registrations and see where the gap is to bring more assessees in the tax net,” said the official.

The officials said the revenue from professional tax could match that of property tax.

According to them, the database of companies has to be updated after the COVID-19 pandemic as many old business establishments have closed and new entities have started operations in the past few months.

According to assistant revenue officials in some of the most urbanised zones, the professional tax collection could be equal to that of property tax once all the employees in the city are covered in the professional tax net.

At present, 1.51 lakh professional tax assessees have been identified in the 15 zones of the Corporation.

Revenue streams

The other two items for improving the Corporation’s own source of revenue are parking and advertisement. The average daily collection of parking has gone up to ₹1.2 lakh from ₹80,000.

“Going further we want to improve the system. New rules are being framed. Once the rules are notified for licensing hoardings and advertisements, we can get more revenue,” said a senior official in the Revenue Department.

Also, the Corporation is expected to focus on the integration of various departments pertaining to property and real estate.

“When you buy a piece of land, you go to the Registration Department for registration of property, then you go to the CMDA for a building plan or a layout approval, then to the Corporation for a building permit, then again for property tax. There is already an interface with citizens,” said an official.

Property ID

“One thing we are exploring is whether it is possible to do the property tax assessment at the point of one of these interfaces itself. One proposal is to introduce provisional assessment of property tax at the time of granting a building permit by creating a property ID,” the official said.

“However, the property tax will be levied only after completion or occupation of the building. The property ID will help people get water and electricity connections,” he added.