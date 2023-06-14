ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation to seek corporate support to launch beautification drive with native species of plants

June 14, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corporates are to be roped in for all 15 zones of the city; the initiative will focus on the planting of native species of trees, shrubs and flowering plants

The Hindu Bureau

Plants and paintings seen at the Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS underpass in Chennai | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will rope in the corporate sector to help increase green cover in the 15 zones of the city, through the planting of native species of trees, shrubs and flowering plants. 

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, held a meeting with officials of all urban local bodies to launch a major initiative to increase the green cover in urban areas, including Chennai, focusing on beautification and planting of native flowering species. Chennai Corporation officials have been asked to identify corporates that could help with this initiative.

Chennai Corporation officials will identify the corporates for this initiative shortly. “This initiative will be different from the earlier initiatives. The corporate sector is expected to participate in all zones of the city and in other urban local bodies of the State. The incentives for participation in this drive is expected to be higher,” an official said.

Councillor T.V.Shemmozhi said the drive would be successful only if the manpower for maintenance of the flowering species was adequate. “We don’t have enough workers in GCC for maintaining the flowering shrubs and plants in ward 104,” he said.

Geetha Ganesh, Secretary of AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association, said the underpass of MRTS from Velachery to Adambakkam coming under stretches of the Adyar zone, Perungudi zone and Alandur zone are a sight to behold. “Whereas the stretches under the flyover of Vijaya Nagar flyover are crying out for maintenance. The stretch between Taramani and Vijaya Nagar Terminus needs proper maintenance and watering of the plants. The green railings of the underpass at Velachery Bypass Road have been damaged and some plants are wilted. Even the IIT-Madras flyover underpass needs to be renovated and maintained properly. The stretches on Anna Salai and Cathedral Road are looking very beautiful and are maintained properly,” she said.

