Chennai Corporation to roll out trade licence documents on DigiLocker

The Greater Chennai Corporation will roll out services pertaining to the Revenue Department in DigiLocker in 20 days.

Trade licence documents will be the first phase. Three documents of the Town Planning Department of the Corporation will be rolled out by October 15 in the second phase. All the services of the Corporation on DigiLocker are expected to be rolled out in six months.

Digital India Corporation, a company under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has asked the Corporation to give the necessary directions to issue documents such as Shop Act licences, trade licences, holding tax, water tax, birth certificates and other certificates issued by line agencies in municipal administration.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of the Union Ministry of Personnel has announced the adoption of DigiLocker to enhance citizen-centric service delivery. But line agencies in Chennai, including the Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, are yet to adopt DigiLocker in aspects such as town planning, trade license, property tax, company tax and sanitation, officials said.