Chennai Corporation to review ward- level water management

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start a ward-level assessment of water management ahead of the northeast monsoon, reviewing the preparedness in more than 568 flood-prone neighbourhoods.

All the assistant engineers of the 200 wards of the Corporation have been directed to study the progress of the work on flood mitigation and water management in the area.

“Along the 5,500 km of road network in Chennai, 2,078 km of existing drains will be studied. Over 200 km of old drains have been demolished and reconstruction is under way. Over 1,055 km of drains have been desilted. Over 1,058 km of new drains proposed for construction,” said an official.

Starting August 23, Chief Engineer Rajendiran has been directed to hold meetings with each of the 200 assistant engineers who will present a flow map with representation of the old stormwater drain and the new drains that are being developed now.

Each assistant engineer will be asked to explain the issues in the flow of water on the entire stretch of stormwater drain in each area, until it reaches the canal. “Each drain will be studied individually at the start until the disposal point. The AE will check whether it is fully desilted to ensure flow. Pert chart for the drain under construction will be readied. Invert levels of canal and drain expected during monsoon. Sluice gate and motor to be placed at each canal mouth will be readied. We will monitor drains with sewage to prevent obstruction in the flow during monsoon,” said the official.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered officials to plug illegal sewage inlets in stormwater drains. At present, 10,664 illegal sewage connections have been plugged in the city. The drive to plug illegal sewage connections started in April and 2,134 illegal connections were plugged in the last two weeks.

Officials in zones such as Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam have reported more than 1,000 illegal sewage connections. As many as 1,317 illegal sewage connections have been plugged in Teynampet zone, the officials said.