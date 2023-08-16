Chennai Corporation to resume work on laying cement roads in areas with high density of heavy vehicles

August 16, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will constructcementroads in residential areas where the roads have been damaged because of heavy vehicles.

Residential areas with dense traffic of heavy transport vehicles near dumpyards, garbage transfer stations and major factories are expected to benefit from the Corporation’s decision.

Damaged stretches near schools, colleges, and hospitals are expected to be repaired under the programme. A few years ago, the civic body laid cement roads in flood-prone areas such as Velachery. The 700-metre stretch of Velachery Main Road received a concrete topping.

Senior officials said a stretch of 710 metres of the Corporation Road inPerungudi zone had been identified for laying cement road. The road is 21 metres wide. “The work started this week. The road will be completed in six months,” said an official of the Corporation. The residents had been protesting against the poor condition of the road.

The civic body will build 2 km of cement road in Perungudi dump yard.

The civic body had asked residents to call the helpline 1913 to complain about damaged roads.

After looking into the complaints, the civic body will decide on laying cement roads in other areas.

The residents in Perungudi zone had been demanding cement roads as a few stretches had been damaged badly because of heavy vehicles.

Sewage tankers had been one of the causes of damage to the CorporationRoad, residents said.

Several schools and high-rise apartments were located in the area.

“More than 200 heavy vehicles carrying garbage and sewage cross the stretch every day. More than 10,000 residents use the stretch every day to reach Rajiv Gandhi Salai,” said an official.

Corporation officials said the work started only after receiving no-objection certificate from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board after completion of the work on laying pipelines for a sewage treatment plant. The plant is expected to be completed this year and will prevent pollution of Pallikaranai marshland and Buckingham Canal.

