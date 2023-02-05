Chennai Corporation to resume beautification project under Singara Chennai 2.0

February 05, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to resume beautification projects, including the restoration of Victoria Public Hall and the construction of a ramp for persons with disabilities on the Elliot’s beach at Besant Nagar, under Singara Chennai 2.0.

After many beautification projects, including the dynamic lighting of the Ripon Building, were inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last year, the Corporation focussed on flood mitigation projects for more than five months. Since the government’s line agencies successfully managed the monsoon last year, the Corporation has resumed preliminary work on beautification projects, officials said.

This month, the civic body is likely to open tenders for the work on restoration of Victoria Public Hall, an important heritage building in the city. Its restoration is expected to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore, with many tourist-friendly initiatives, officials said.

Museum planned

On the ground floor of the building, the civic body, in association with the Department of Museums, will develop a museum. “The museum will project the history of Chennai as per global standards with advanced technology for audio visual exhibits...,” said an official.

The building will house a cafeteria, offering traditional food of Tamil Nadu. The first floor will be used for organising cultural events. “The building is weak. We have to make it stable. It has to be done very carefully under the close watch of heritage experts. The work would take more than a year to complete,” said the official. Once the restoration of Victoria Public Hall is completed, the Central Square will become one of the major tourist attractions in the city, he said.

More ramps

The civic body is planning to build ramps under Singara Chennai 2.0 for persons with disabilities on more beaches such as Elliot’s beach. Ramps were inaugurated on the Marina beach last year. As many as 150 parks and playgrounds will also be beautified.

The beautification of bridges such as the Koyambedu flyover, Maduravoyal bypass and Velachery Inner Ring Road near Veerangal Odai has also been taken up with funds under Singara Chennai 2.0. So far, the Corporation has beautified 26 junctions with fountains and developed 28 parks and 18 playgrounds under Singara Chennai 2.0.

Thirty-two other projects will be taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0.

Among them are the beautification of school buildings at a cost of ₹27 crore and the development of 10 sponge parks, 11 parks and two playgrounds. “We will beautify 15 crematoria and fit them with LPG cremation furnace,” the official added.