Chennai Corporation to relay 5-year-old roads at a cost of ₹400 crore

Councillors in 200 wards to prepare a list of damaged roads

The Greater Chennai has started identifying damaged roads that have not been relaid for the past five years. They would be repaired under the ₹400 crore road relaying project.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said this year the civic body would take up the work as per Municipal Administration Minister’s announcement in Assembly. “We have asked the zones for the list of roads. Roads over five years old will be prioritised based on damage,” he said.

. A presentation would be made about the condition of the roads. “After getting sanction from the government we will go for tender,” he said.

Residents in several areas had demanded relaying of interior roads. Many of them would be relaid shortly. The councillors in the 200 wards would prepare a priority list of damaged roads. The residents’ associations had been advised to identify the roads that had not been relaid for more than five years, he said.

According to estimates, around 20% of the funds is likely to be used for relaying of bus route roads and around ₹325 crore is expected to be used for relaying of interior roads. The city has more than 471 bus route roads and around 40,000 interior roads. Currently, more than 600 roads are being relaid in various parts of the city.