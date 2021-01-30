Corporation begins registration of e-vehicles

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:14 IST

Victims of accidents involving these e-vehicles will get compensation

Pedestrians and motorists hit by e-vehicles used for garbage clearance will get insurance coverage.

Greater Chennai Corporation officials said the civic body had started the registration of over 3,800 e-vehicles that have been used for solid waste management in the city. The registration will facilitate insurance coverage for pedestrians and motorists hit by the vehicles.

“All the e-vehicles will be registered. We will make arrangements for compensation of pedestrians injured by e-vehicles during garbage collection,” said N. Mahesan, Chief Engineer of the Corporation.

At present, there is no third party insurance for these vehicles. At least 3,000 battery operated vehicles are used by private conservancy operator Urbaser Sumeet in the southern southern zones such as Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Adyar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Alandur and Valasaravakkam.

Another private conservancy operator, Ramky, will also use e-vehicles in most of the streets in zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur from February 26. The Corporation has procured e-vehicles for zones such as Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Tondiarpet. In a few weeks, at least 5,000 e-vehicles will collect garbage from the households on 40,000 streets in the 15 zones of the city. The Corporation is constituting a committee of experts on contract basis for the solid waste management cell. The State government has permitted the local bodies to create the cell to find solutions for civic issues caused during garbage collection, transportation and disposal.

A State-level cell and a separate cell for each city, including Chennai, are expected to monitor the challenges faced by each urban area, the officials added.