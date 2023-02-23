ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation to register carbon credits for solid waste management work

February 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bio mining, bio CNG plants, compost plants and similar solid waste management initiatives of the GCC will be analysed in detail and they are most promising

The Hindu Bureau

The solid waste management projects of the Chennai Corporation appear to have good potential for carbon credit trading. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to start earning money from trading of carbon credits in the international market by identifying projects for bio mining, non-motorised transport, sewage treatment, urban forest, solid waste management, bioremediation and rooftop solar panels.

Solid waste management projects of the Corporation are the most promising in reduction of carbon emission and are expected to be registered first, the officials said.

A consultant from Indore has been hired to provide consultancy services for “Revenue Generation from Carbon Credits for Greater Chennai Corporation”. The project contract is proposed to be for three years. The Indore Corporation has started earning money by trading carbon credits.

“Consultants had detailed discussions with GCC teams from electrical, solid waste management, mechanical and parks departments. Preliminary eligibility checks have been done for the ongoing projects. Further detailed analysis will be done soon by the consultant for registration and monetisation. Bio mining, bio CNG plants, compost plants and similar solid waste management initiatives of the GCC will be analysed in detail and they are most promising,” said an official.

The civic body will do a detailed feasibility assessment of emission reduction projects for eligibility check as per the international carbon credits mechanisms. Registration of the projects will be done under the carbon credit mechanisms as per feasibility report, said an official. 

