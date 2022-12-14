Chennai Corporation to reduce carbon footprint with new bio-CNG plants

December 14, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The civic body has decided to entrust maintenance of the plants, production, marketing and sale of bio CNG to private companies on contract

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to increase production of bio-CNG from wet waste with the introduction of five new plants, two in Koyambedu, two in Sholinganallur and one in Manali, which was recently launched. The plants are expected to be functional by the end of next year, at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore per plant. At present, the corporation has a bio-CNG plant in Chetpet which has a capacity of 200 tonnes.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our biggest motivation in pursuing this project is the reduction of our carbon footprint”, said N. Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management. According to him, the maintenance of the plants, production of bio-CNG, marketing and sale is the responsibility of private companies that had been contracted by the corporation, one of which is Mahasakthi Bio-CNG Enercon which has partnered with them on a PPP model for the past two years almost. The Corporation provides land and garbage and receives a royalty fee of ₹35 per ton of garbage input.  

The bio-CNG is sold to private vendors and hotels and can be used for cooking or automobile fuel. Production of bio-CNG will reduce the amount of garbage in the landfills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mahesan appealed to the citizens to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it over to the civic workers. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US