Chennai Corporation to reduce carbon footprint with new bio-CNG plants

December 14, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to increase production of bio-CNG from wet waste with the introduction of five new plants, two in Koyambedu, two in Sholinganallur and one in Manali, which was recently launched. The plants are expected to be functional by the end of next year, at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore per plant. At present, the corporation has a bio-CNG plant in Chetpet which has a capacity of 200 tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our biggest motivation in pursuing this project is the reduction of our carbon footprint”, said N. Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management. According to him, the maintenance of the plants, production of bio-CNG, marketing and sale is the responsibility of private companies that had been contracted by the corporation, one of which is Mahasakthi Bio-CNG Enercon which has partnered with them on a PPP model for the past two years almost. The Corporation provides land and garbage and receives a royalty fee of ₹35 per ton of garbage input.

The bio-CNG is sold to private vendors and hotels and can be used for cooking or automobile fuel. Production of bio-CNG will reduce the amount of garbage in the landfills.

Mr. Mahesan appealed to the citizens to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it over to the civic workers.