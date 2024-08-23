Chennai Corporation to redesign bus shelters to prevent defacement and provide protection against extreme weather

Chennai Corporation is planning to redesign bus shelters in the city to improve facilities for commuters, focussing on better aesthetics, and protection from the extreme weather phenomenon.

Engineers have started redesigning the bus shelters, ensuring safety and security of women, making it a safe place during a disaster event, as the city has experienced floods and cyclone. The structures will withstand a cyclone.

In the first phase, the civic body will select 50 locations to install redesigned bus shelters that will cater to the needs of commuters. Many commuters have complained that the bus shelters did not provide shelter from the rain during the monsoon. During the summer, the design of the new shelters will ensure protection from the sun, officials said.

Chennai Corporation will utilise its own funds to install the new bus shelters instead of adopting public private partnership (PPP) mode. Under PPP mode many bus shelters were constructed in the city, with space for advertisements, in the past few years. In the recent mass cleaning near bus stops of the city, GCC cleared more than 5000 posters and illegal advertisement banners.

In a bid to prevent defacement of the bus shelters, GCC is also planning to adopt new design elements for the bus shelters. Once the council passes a resolution, the government is expected to give nod for launching the project.

