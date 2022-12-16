Chennai Corporation to rebuild 379 damaged roads after monsoon, bids to be opened on January 3

December 16, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sixty-three roads to be redeveloped as cement concrete roads in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam and Adyar zones at an estimated cost of ₹4.2 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified damaged stretches on 233 interior roads in 15 zones of the city. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start rebuilding 379 damaged roads across the city in January. 

The civic body has invited bids for the project and the work is expected to be launched after the end of northeast monsoon. Thirty-four bus route roads have been damaged in the recent rain in Anna Nagar, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam, Sholinganallur, Adyar, Teynampet and Royapuram zones. Rebuilding of bus route roads would be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹17.35 crore in 13 packages.

The Corporation has identified damaged stretches of 233 interior roads in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Perungudi. Work on the interior roads would be taken up in 20 packages at an estimated cost of ₹19.51 crore, the officials said.

Sixty-three roads would be redeveloped into cement concrete roads in zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam and Adyar at an estimated cost of ₹4.2 crore. Two bus route roads in Tondiarpet zone would be converted into cement concrete roads at an estimated cost of ₹2.46 crore. As many as 47 roads in Manali, Royapuram, Valasaravakkam, Adyar and Perungudi would be redeveloped using paver blocks at an estimated cost of ₹1.67 crore, the officials said.

Silt catch pits

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked the officers to build silt catch pits along the new roads, make a provision for saucer drains and plant saplings after the work was completed.

“Bids will be opened on January 3. The work will be carried out without damaging street name boards along the roads,” an official said. The Corporation maintains 471 bus route roads running to 387 km and 34,640 interior roads running to 5,270 km in the 15 zones of the city.

