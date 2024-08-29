Chennai Corporation to reassess property tax of educational institutions

Chennai Corporation will start reassessment of all private educational institutions and malls in the city to identify additional buildings that have not been covered in the property tax assessment.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar on Thursday said many colleges have constructed additional buildings without obtaining approval and new buildings have not been assessed by property tax assessors to revise the tax. “We will also reassess malls to check if the assessment is correct,” he said.

The Corporation has 14 lakh property tax assessees in the 15 zones of the city. In 2018, the Corporation fixed rates for property tax of private educational institutions after the State government abolished exemption to the institutions. While the State government abolished exemption, educational institutions opposed the move, claiming that the parents would end up paying more fees.

After the tax assessors visit the educational institutions to measure the buildings in each zone, the GCC is expected to get additional revenue from property tax. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has also flagged the need for increasing the Chennai Corporation’s own source of revenue to improve civic infrastructure development.