Chennai Corporation to procure 74 compactors next week for improving solid waste management

April 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will procure 74 compactors next week to improve solid waste management in various parts of the city.

Following the announcement by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru about the upgradation of mechanical infrastructure for improving solid waste management in Chennai Corporation, the civic body will deploy the new compactors in zones such as Anna Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officers to start operations of the new compactors from May.

“To upgrade its solid waste management infrastructure, the Corporation will procure 74 compactor vehicles by this month end, out of which 44 are heavy compactors and 30 light compactors,” said an official. “The vehicles will enhance the speed at which the garbage clearance is being undertaken in the interior parts of the city,” he added.

The Corporation has also called for bids to procure two additional robotic excavators, eight mechanical sweepers and three amphibian excavators.

“Process for getting technical specifications for the new machines is being undertaken,” said the official. The civic body will also procure 350 battery-operated vehicles to phase out tricycles. More than 3,500 battery-operated vehicles have already been utilised for waste collection. The last batch of battery-operated vehicles will eliminate the final phase of 900 tricycles, officials said. GCC will be the first local body in the State to phase out tricycles for waste collection.

In a few weeks, all the 200 wards of Chennai Corporation will clear garbage only using battery-operated vehicles, said the official. Tenders will be opened in the last week of April. Tenders for audio in battery-operated vehicles will also be finalised shortly.

Following the announcement by Mayor R.Priya to augment tree pruning equipment, bids have been called to procure additional equipment. “All these steps will ensure that the mechanical infrastructure available with the GCC will be improved for solid waste management, management of horticultural waste and tree pruning. Residents can call helpline 1913 for services such as tree pruning on public roads.

The Corporation maintains more than 150 heavy compactors, 200 light compactors, 13 mechanical sweepers, and three robotic excavators. Mechanisation of the management of 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste is expected to improve in the city by May.