Chennai Corporation to permit 5,000 more mobile units to sell essentials

Officials ordered to allow vendors to sell items, including vegetables and fruits

The Greater Chennai Corporation will permit an additional 5,000 mobile units to sell essential commodities to residents during the lockdown.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi ordered officials in all 15 zones to give permits for vendors to sell essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits, in all residential neighbourhoods.

On Monday, as many as 1,689 mobile shops were permitted in the city, selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, flowers and bread. The prices of fruits and vegetables reduced on Monday because of the regulation of prices of commodities at the mobile shops, an official said.

“Initially, vendors in 2,500 mobile units were expected to sell essential commodities. The number will increase tomorrow,” Mr. Bedi said.

Officials have started talking to traders to facilitate the sale of essential commodities through mobile shops.

The Commissioner instructed officers to start vaccination for newspaper vendors, street vendors, traders, autorickshaw drivers, shipping employees, airline employees, teachers, e-commerce employees and volunteers in the age group of 18 to 45. The employees are requested to give their details on WhatsApp number 94983 46494 to get vaccination through special camps.

At a meeting in Ripon Buildings on Monday, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian said the city’s car ambulance system had helped 12,293 patients. “As many as 1,283 oxygen beds have been proposed by the Corporation and 773 oxygen beds have been readied. An additional 500 oxygen beds will be ready soon,” he said.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu stressed the need for more mobile shops in congested residential areas of the city. “The Revenue Department should ensure the sale of essential commodities in all residential areas. The number of vehicles for this should be increased,” said Mr. Sekar Babu.

A total of 22 MLAs in the city have resolved to donate 500 oxygen concentrators to the Corporation for COVID-19 management.

A special ambulance service with CSR support was launched at the Ripon Buildings on Monday.