Chennai Corporation to modify Mambalam Canal restoration project with focus on flood mitigation

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Saturday passed a resolution to revise the Mambalam Canal restoration project. The Council decided to drop several proposals such as development of a bicycle track, a shared pathway, a park, fixing of top slabs and so on. The focus of the project will shift from beautification to flood mitigation in T. Nagar and other areas.

According to the resolution, proposals on electrical work and landscaping from Vidyodaya Main Road to Thyagaraya Road for a length of 1.75 km at an estimated cost of ₹5.5 crore and improvement work along the 1.1 km stretch from Tank Bund Road to C.I.T. Nagar First Main Road in Ward 122 and 141 in Teynampet zone at an estimated cost of ₹14.3 crore have been dropped. Similarly, the proposal on improvement work along the canal from C.I.T. Nagar First Main Road to Gandhi Nagar Road in Ward 171 in Adyar zone has been dropped.

T. Nagar was severely affected by floods during the northeast monsoon in 2021 and the Advisory Committee appointed by the State government had recommended redesigning of the Mambalam canal from Valluvar Kottam to Adyar river near Nandanam. Accordingly, the improvement work carried out in Mambalam canal was stopped.

The civic body will now prepare a revised hydraulic design and a revised detailed project report. Seven packages for improvement of the canal between Vidyodaya Main Road and Gangaikaraipuram and along G.N. Chetty Road, Giriappa Road, Vijayaraghava Road, Thyagaraya Road, Dr. Thomas Road Second Cross Street and Tank Bund Road will be implemented in 12 months. A retaining wall will be constructed in the canal along the stretch from Valluvar Kottam to the Adyar in Nandanam.