Chennai Corporation to launch work on three major bridges next week

February 24, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch work on three bridges on South Usman Road in T. Nagar, Ganesapuram and Manali Road next week.

The project on South Usman Road is expected to ease congestion in the shopping hub. Many residents had been demanding that the Corporation improve on the design of the existing flyover.

Last year, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that ₹335 crore would be allocated for the work on three bridges. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru had directed the Corporation officials to redevelop the flyover on South Usman Road and CIT Nagar First Main Road covering three junctions of South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road; South Usman Road-South West Boag Road-New Boag Road; and CIT Nagar First Main Road-North Road.

Under the project, the ramp near Sarojini Street, 90 m away from Ranganathan Street on Usman Road, will be demolished to build a bigger carriageway. The ramp at Murugesan Street near GRT Showroom on North Usman Road will not be redeveloped. The proposal for the redevelopment of the flyover was mooted owing to traffic congestion caused by the 11-metre wide structure, including carriageway and paved shoulder, for a length of 800 m.

Once the South Usman Road flyover work is completed, traffic congestion in T. Nagar is expected to reduce to a large extent. The new flyover will improve connectivity between Anna Salai and Nelson Manickam Road, which is one of the most congested stretches in the city.

Manali Road

Similarly, Manali Road flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion on roads near Korukkupet Railway Station in north Chennai. The work has been delayed owing to various civic issues in the neighbourhood and residents had been demanding steps to improve connectivity.

Ganesapuram flyover in north Chennai is expected to improve flood preparedness and improve connectivity during the northeast monsoon. The projects are expected to be completed in 18 months.