Chennai Corporation to launch electronic file monitoring, introduce resident-friendly features on mobile App

Starting September 1, the Greater Chennai Corporation will discontinue manual files and launch electronic file monitoring using e-Office, to work faster and improve the quality of work for infrastructure project implementation and welfare measures. The new system will improve transparency, accountability, avoid delays and also strengthen the response of the civic agency to civic issues.

The e-Office has already been implemented by the State government in the Secretariat. Chennai Corporation will also start real time data collection of various civic issues on ‘Namma Chennai’ official App for improved monitoring. The existing app of the GCC will get additional features for resolving civic issues.

For instance, the civic officials will start uploading photographs of impounded cattle in the official Namma Chennai App, including address of cattle owners, comprehensive details about complaints by residents and fine paid, to improve monitoring of cattle raids.

Currently, the civic officials provide a record of only the number of cattle impounded in each zone during a period of 14 days, ahead of a review by the senior officials. The civic body is also set to turn digital in all aspects of local administration soon.

Civic officials will no longer carry bundles of files in GCC offices. Everyday file management is also set to improve after September 1.

Other features to be included in the app include monitoring of debris dumping along roads and removal of the debris by GCC officials, utilising GIS. Chennai Corporation has also planned to launch a mass cleaning programme of bus route roads for five days starting Monday, deploying manpower and machinery this week for five days. Bus route roads are set to become cleaner, better for pedestrians and motorists after the completion of the mass cleaning programme.