ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation to launch drive to clear mosquito breeding sources in buildings, residences: Mayor

Published - June 12, 2024 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 3,278 workers will visit all houses and commercial buildings for the mosquito control drive; additionally workers are being deployed to clear waterways and stormwater drains

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation workers seen disinfecting households to prevent mosquito breeding. File photograph

In a bid to control the spread of dengue in the city, the Chennai Corporation will launch a drive to clear mosquito breeding sources in all buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, Chennai Mayor R. Priya conducted a review of public health activities across all 15 zones and ordered officials to visit all buildings in order to clear mosquito breeding sources.

A total of 3,278 workers will visit all houses and commercial buildings for the mosquito control drive. A total of 400 workers will carry out mosquito control operations in stormwater drains in the city. As many as 128 workers have been hired to prevent mosquito breeding in waterways.

The Mayor also ordered GCC workers to improve medical services at all primary health centres and community health centres in the city. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated in the meeting, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US