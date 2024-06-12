Chennai Corporation to launch drive to clear mosquito breeding sources in buildings, residences: Mayor

In a bid to control the spread of dengue in the city, the Chennai Corporation will launch a drive to clear mosquito breeding sources in all buildings.

According to a press release, Chennai Mayor R. Priya conducted a review of public health activities across all 15 zones and ordered officials to visit all buildings in order to clear mosquito breeding sources.

A total of 3,278 workers will visit all houses and commercial buildings for the mosquito control drive. A total of 400 workers will carry out mosquito control operations in stormwater drains in the city. As many as 128 workers have been hired to prevent mosquito breeding in waterways.

The Mayor also ordered GCC workers to improve medical services at all primary health centres and community health centres in the city. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated in the meeting, the release said.

