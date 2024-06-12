GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chennai Corporation to launch drive to clear mosquito breeding sources in buildings, residences: Mayor

A total of 3,278 workers will visit all houses and commercial buildings for the mosquito control drive; additionally workers are being deployed to clear waterways and stormwater drains

Published - June 12, 2024 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation workers seen disinfecting households to prevent mosquito breeding. File photograph

Greater Chennai Corporation workers seen disinfecting households to prevent mosquito breeding. File photograph

In a bid to control the spread of dengue in the city, the Chennai Corporation will launch a drive to clear mosquito breeding sources in all buildings.

According to a press release, Chennai Mayor R. Priya conducted a review of public health activities across all 15 zones and ordered officials to visit all buildings in order to clear mosquito breeding sources.

A total of 3,278 workers will visit all houses and commercial buildings for the mosquito control drive. A total of 400 workers will carry out mosquito control operations in stormwater drains in the city. As many as 128 workers have been hired to prevent mosquito breeding in waterways.

The Mayor also ordered GCC workers to improve medical services at all primary health centres and community health centres in the city. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated in the meeting, the release said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.