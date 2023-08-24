Chennai Corporation to launch an improved parking management system for all zones

August 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will float tenders for improved parking management system on all roads of the city shortly. The existing contract expires in October 2023.

Mayor R. Priya held a review meeting in this regard on Thursday. It was decided to explore various options for improving the parking system. Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan was present.

At present, 5,000 parking slots are managed by private service providers in locations identified by the Corporation. The civic body has identified 12,000 parking slots in 15 zones. The space for parking had reduced because of the implementation of major infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail and flood-mitigation projects in the four river basins in Chennai.

The Mayor asked the officials to streamline the parking management. She asked the officials to remove damaged vehicles parked along the roads. A committee has been formed to study the issues related to parking spaces. The civic body has proposed to implement cashless transactions, integrating all parking facilities. It has already conducted a study. A final decision would be taken after October. The parking policy for the city will be formulated shortly.

