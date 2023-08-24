HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation to launch an improved parking management system for all zones

Mayor R. Priya holds a review meeting and asks officials to remove all the damaged vehicles stationed along the roads in the city; civic body proposes cashless transaction after integrating all parking lots

August 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation will float tenders for improved parking management system on all roads of the city shortly. The existing contract expires in October 2023.

Mayor R. Priya held a review meeting in this regard on Thursday. It was decided to explore various options for improving the parking system. Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan was present.

At present, 5,000 parking slots are managed by private service providers in locations identified by the Corporation. The civic body has identified 12,000 parking slots in 15 zones. The space for parking had reduced because of the implementation of major infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail and flood-mitigation projects in the four river basins in Chennai.

The Mayor asked the officials to streamline the parking management. She asked the officials to remove damaged vehicles parked along the roads. A committee has been formed to study the issues related to parking spaces. The civic body has proposed to implement cashless transactions, integrating all parking facilities. It has already conducted a study. A final decision would be taken after October. The parking policy for the city will be formulated shortly.

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.