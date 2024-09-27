GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation to issue licences for operating private burial grounds and crematorium in city

Political parties oppose the move, claim it would create caste discrimination

Published - September 27, 2024 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mayor R. Priya presiding over the general council meeting at Ripon buildings in Chennai on Friday.

Mayor R. Priya presiding over the general council meeting at Ripon buildings in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Chennai Corporation Council on Friday permitted issuance of trade licences for operating private burial grounds and crematorium in the city. 

The trade licence will be renewed by GCC every three years. The private burial grounds will not be permitted in primary residential zones and mixed residential zones. The road to access the private burial ground should be 30-foot-wide for issuance of the licence. The minimum area required to set up a private burial ground is 0.5 acre. The private burial ground will be permitted 30 metre away from residential buildings. The private agencies will be permitted to keep the burial grounds open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Various political parties opposed the move to permit private burial grounds in the city, claiming that the move would create caste discrimination, as separate burial grounds are likely to be created by private agencies funded by caste groups. Ward 45 councillor Elam Che Guvera of VCK said the resolution was expected to promote discrimination, as different castes will create their own burial grounds and crematorium. Councillor R.Jayaraman of CPI said private burial grounds are likely to collect exorbitant charges from the family members for cremation of the dead.

Chennai Corporation Council also passed another resolution to collect ₹5,000 fine for illegal dumping of construction waste. The fine for illegal dumping of garden waste is fixed at ₹2,000. The fine for burning of garbage in public spaces is ₹5,000.

At the meeting, councillors alleged that residents in parts of north Chennai such as Tiruvottiyur were not getting water supply because of issues in the desalination plant in Minjur.

