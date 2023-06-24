Chennai Corporation to issue digital certificates for all services by year end

June 24, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will issue digitally valid certificates for all civic services by the end of this year as part of the initiative to promote smart governance.

At present, birth certificates, death certificates, sanitary certificates and planning permission are digitally valid as per the Information Technology Act, the Corporation officials said. Digitally valid certificates relating to services such as trade licence, property tax assessment order, professional tax assessment and company tax assessment will be issued soon.

Residents have complained that issuance of digitally valid death certificates issued by the Corporation had been delayed in many zones. A councillor said residents had complained that there were errirs in many death certificates.

“The GCC has adopted smart governance and other Information Technology for improving civic services. But many of the residents have been receiving death certificates that have erroneous data. The residents have been visiting the Corporation offices to get the corrected death certificates. Residents are waiting for the Corporation to utilise smart governance to issue correct death certificates without any delay,” said a councillor.

Chennai Hotels’ Association Secretary R. Rajkumar said the Corporation should develop the portal in such a way that it can cater to the demands of all stakeholders at a given point of time. “There may not be any harassment. Traders should get the certificates in the quickest possible time, without any delay,” said Mr. Rajkumar.

Residents demanded that building plan approval and plan permission for subdivision of land are issued without any delay by adopting smart governance initiatives. The idea of issuing digitally valid certificates is to reduce the frequency of visits to Corporation offices for civic services, the officials said.

