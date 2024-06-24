GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation to introduce single window system to facilitate sanction of building permission based on self-certification

Plot sizes up to 2,500 sq. ft. and built up areas up to 3,500 sq. ft. for the construction of residential structures with ground or ground plus one floor will be eligible for instant registration without the requirement of a building permission

Published - June 24, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The General Council Meeting, presided over by Mayor R.Priya with Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, was held on Monday at the Ripon Buildings premises. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After the model code of conduct was lifted following the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, Chennai Corporation Council on Monday passed 85 resolutions pertaining to infrastructure development, welfare schemes for residents and launch of a new system for town planning.

The Council passed a resolution to introduce a single window system to facilitate sanction of building permission based on self-certification without the requirement of a completion certificate. Plot sizes up to 2,500 sq. ft. and built up areas up to 3,500 sq. ft. for the construction of residential structures with ground or ground plus one floor will be eligible for instant registration without the requirement of a building permission.

Following the announcement by the Finance Minister, the Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department convened various meetings to workout the modalities for the introduction of the new scheme.

A unified single rate for the collection of fees from applicants has been proposed. The fees will be collected upon issuing the self-certification. The fees to be paid, include CMDA development charges, building licence fee, welfare fund charges, road cut restoration charges, vacant land tax and regularisation and development charges, in case of unapproved plots registered before November 20, 2016. The new scheme will be followed in Chennai Corporation, after necessary government orders in this regard, are issued.

The Council also passed a resolution to permit opening of the grave of a family member in the cemetery for the burial of another member. For the purpose of the rule, the expression ‘family’ shall include father, mother, sons, daughters, including adopted sons, adopted daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Permission shall be granted for construction of vertical vault structures for burial of bodies in the cemetery, on such terms and conditions and on payment of such fee, as may be determined by the Council.

The GCC’s Parks Department and Chennai Rivers Rehabilitation Trust will beautify and establish new parks at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore in six locations along the central region of the Buckingham Canal in zone IX. The Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company (TWIC) Limited will prepare the detailed evaluation report and design for the project, according to a resolution passed by the council.

Further, resolution to hire five temporary daily wage workers through self-help groups for impounding cows, one for each zone - 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, was also passed. Each worker will receive a minimum daily wage of ₹687.

The Greater Chennai Corporation also got the Council’s approval to privatise solid waste management in zones 5 and 6, after satisfactory performance in 11 other zones. A consultant has proposed a 10-year project, with an initial annual quote between ₹230-250 crore.

