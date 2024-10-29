GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Corporation plans to establish more cattle sheds across city

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation approved resolutions on Tuesday to construct new cattle sheds, upgrade dilapidated ones and build a new cattle pound, on the Ripon Building premises. The council meeting also included a request for an additional cattle pound in Ambattur Zone (VII) from the Standing Committee (Health).

As per the council’s resolutions, a cattle shed will be constructed in Shenoy Nagar on 1st Avenue Road and at Tollgate Road in Kodambakkam Zone (VIII) and Tondiarpet Zone (IX), with an allocated budget of ₹2.89 crore. Improvements include structural enhancements for increased livestock accommodation and safety.

Another cattle shed is planned for Red Hills, along Perambur Barracks Road in Perambur Zone (XIV), with ₹2.35 crore designated for complete reconstruction and expansion to handle higher capacity requirements.

In Nolambur Zone (XI), ₹2.21 crore has been allocated to upgrade an existing cattle shed, ensuring durability and accommodating growing livestock needs as per the approved resolution. The Nolambur cattle shed project, originally estimated at ₹1.73 crore, underwent a budget review.

The shed in the Kodungaiyur area under Ambattur Zone (X), will be renovated to address structural demands and expand the shelter’s capacity. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.98 crore, as per a resolution.

Another project in Udhayanidhi Nagar, near the Iskon Temple in Tiruvottiyur Zone (XV), has been approved with ₹2.2 crore budget to enhance facilities, focusing on shelter expansion and strengthening structural resilience. Additionally, a cattle pound has also been planned for Madhavaram Zone (XIII).

Published - October 29, 2024 08:48 pm IST

