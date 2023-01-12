Chennai Corporation to improve beach cleaning

January 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the number of beaches where cleaning activities will be monitored by an independent team of engineers. In addition to Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Tiruvottiyur Beach and Palavakkam Beach, two more beaches at Neelankarai and Akkarai will be monitored by a team of independent engineers.

The cleanliness parameters include placing of separate bins by shops, deployment of sand cleaning machines, toilet cleaning, door-to-door collection and manpower deployment.

“In a bid to improve cleanliness of the beaches, the Corporation is having an internal ranking of beaches every fortnight. The independent engineers check various cleanliness parameters and the rank is given. In the beaches that are not ranked well, the officers concerned are asked to take steps to improve cleanliness next fortnight,” said Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The independent engineers have started monitoring sand cleaning machine operations, performance of the personnel deployed for cleaning beaches, garbage accumulation, condition of public toilets and door-to-door collection.

“The beaches have to be continuously cleaned up. Beaches get dirty because of the garbage thrown by the visitors or washed ashore by the waves. Marina Beach and Besant Nagar Beach have sand sweeping tractors, which are imported machines and are continuously put to use,” Mr. Bedi said.

“We have pressed into service sand sweeping tractors on other beaches in the south. At the Marina beach, we have squads to prevent dumping of plastics. Fines are imposed on those who bring plastics to the beach and shopkeepers who fail to place bins for segregation,” said Mr. Bedi.

On the Marina beach, the Corporation has installed a five-tonne incinerator for garbage. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated the facility in the presence of Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin last year.

More than 2,300 shops on the Marina beach have started using two bins to segregate waste.