Chennai Corporation to improve Amma canteens, release more funds

Chennai Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to improve Amma Canteens, release more funds and merge canteens to facilitate redevelopment in some areas.

The civic body will repair equipment in Amma Canteens at an estimated cost of ₹24 lakh. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had already announced ₹24 crore for improvement of Amma Canteens.

Workers at the canteens will get gloves to ensure better hygiene during preparation of food. Billing machines at the counters will be refurbished. Mechanisation for flour milling and food preparation will be improved.

Amma Canteens have been functioning in the city at 388 locations, the civic body informed on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had originally launched 407 Amma Canteens in the city during the AIADMK government to provide food for the urban poor at affordable cost. Idli is sold at ₹1, pongal at ₹5 and curd rice at ₹3.

The civic body has started redeveloping Amma Canteens in several areas after demolishing the old structures. The Corporation will demolish another canteen on Sri Ayyappa Nagar Main Road, Koyambedu in Ward 122 in Kodambakkam zone and redevelop it. The existing canteen will be merged with another facility on E Road, Koyambedu Market, about one km away, officials said.

