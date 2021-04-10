Chennai Corporation to impose restrictions in beaches

Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to restrict movement in beaches to contain thespreadof COVID-19, its Commissioner G.Prakash told journalists on Saturday.

Mr.Prakash said the civic body will permit walking in beaches in the morning and impose restrictions later in the day.

Livelihood of street vendors in the beaches is expected to be affected because of the decision to restrict movement in beaches. The civic body is planning to suggest welfare schemes for street vendors ahead of such restrictions.

Over 700 containment zones have been created in the city because of a rise in number of COVID-19 cases. "Eight streets have reported more than 10 cases. We have restricted mobility in the streets. Teynampet zone has the highest number of COVID-19 cases," said Mr.Prakash. The largest number of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the central parts of the city.

Residents have been requested to cooperate with the fever survey volunteers during the visit home every two days. The volunteers will facilitate administration of vaccine at the nearest centre. "We are planning to administer vaccination at parks and private premises. All the residents above 45 years are expected to get vaccination in 10 days," said Mr.Prakash.

Fever camps will be conducted at 50 locations in the city. Restriction in 80 markets have also been proposed in the city.

For instance, restrictions in Kasimedu market is expected to be implemented without affecting the livelihood of 25,000 families, he said.