Chennai Corporation to identify new stretches for constructing storm-water drains in January, says Mayor

November 30, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation will identify new stretches for constructing storm water drains after the northeast monsoon in January, said Mayor R.Priya.

Following demands from councillors to resolve civic issues caused by flooding in residential areas, Ms.Priya said the team headed by the Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer will assess the conditions in areas that have been flooded before submitting a report about new areas to be considered for flood mitigation.

Pointing to the storm water drain network constructed with funding from agencies such as Asian Development Bank, Ms.Priya said the work on new drains and canals will be taken up only in areas that require such infrastructure. According to councillor E.Settu of ward 24 in Puzhal, the project for construction of a surplus course from Retteri was not implemented by the Chennai Corporation. “The proposal was made in 2006 but was not implemented. So areas such as Balaji Nagar in Puzhal are flooded,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the council meeting, councillors flagged the issue of sewage overflow. They demanded better coordination between officials of the Metrowater and Chennai Corporation to resolve civic issues caused by mixing of sewage with drinking water. Metrowater officials present at the council offered assurance that the issue will be resolved. Mayor R.Priya asked them to complete the work in one week. “The Metrowater work should be executed without blocking storm water drains,” Ms.Priya said.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan said clearance for roadcuts to rectify sewage overflow would be given on WhatsApp to help in speedy resolution of civic issues flagged by residents.

Pointing to the issue of bad roads, Dr.Radhakrishnan said milling of roads that are at a low-level need not be carried out ahead of relaying.

Stressing the need for hiring more doctors and nurses, Corporation Health Committee chairperson G.Shanthakumari urged the civic body to improve public health infrastructure in primary health centres and community health centres. “The number of doctors is inadequate in GCC. We need two medical officers in each urban primary health centre,” she said. Many councillors complained about poor infrastructure in the GCC hospitals and inadequate doctors. Responding to councillors who demanded more doctors for GCC hospitals, the Mayor said interviews for hiring doctors will be held on November 30. Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan said the GCC was planning to procure diagnostic equipment with grants from UNICEF besides using its own funds.

Councillors at the meeting also demanded e-bikes for women councillors to visit narrow lanes for redressing grievances flagged by residents. As a councillor alleged that a private hospital despite having mosquito breeding sources on the premises was refusing to cooperate with the civic body officials, Dr.Radhakrishnan said Chennai Corporation will initiate action against such hospitals. “The risk of infection for other patients is high in such hospitals owing to the mosquitoes that bite the dengue patients. Private hospitals have been advised to cooperate with the civic officials,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.