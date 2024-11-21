Chennai Corporation to hold special camps for issuing identity cards to street vendors

The Greater Chennai Corporation has formed a city sales committee to regulate the street vendors throughout the city.

It would be organising special camps from November 22 to 30 in all zonal offices for the street vendors. Through the camps the street vendors would be given new identity cards.

A senior official of the GCC said the proposal to issue the identity cards comes in the wake of the city sales committee holding the eighth meeting on November 6 to regulate a total of 35,588 street vendors.

​Street vendors, who want to be enrolled in the special camps, have to bring the Aadhaar card, old identity cards, if any, and a mobile phone. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number to update the street vendors’ list. Based on the mobile number being registered in the Corporation register new identity cards would be issued.

