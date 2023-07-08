Chennai Corporation to hold camps at 1,415 locations on July 24 to register for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai

July 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to start 1,415 camps in the city on July 24 for helping residents register applications for “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” scheme. Under first phase, camps are likely to be held for 10 days.

Under the scheme, eligible women aged above 21 will get ₹1,000 every month.

According to sources, the camps in Chennai are expected to begin on July 24 and will be held in two phases. Each phase will be for 10 days. The tokens and applications are expected to be distributed to all ration cardholders at their doorstep 10 days ahead of the camps.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday conducted the first meeting for implementation of the scheme in Chennai in the presence of officials from other agencies.

“We will go by the government guidelines. We have identified community halls, schools, and government buildings where people can register for the scheme in a relaxed manner. We will give separate facilities for helping homeless people register for the scheme,” said an official.

The Corporation will make arrangements for drinking water, toilets and facilities for the persons with disabilities at the camps. It has identified buildings for conducting camps based on the number of ration shops.

Tondiarpet zone with the largest number of ration shops will get 156 camps for the scheme. Camps will be held at night shelters to help the homeless people benefit from the scheme. Chennai has more than 10,000 homeless people who do not have adequate records to register for the scheme. Many are in areas such as George Town. GCC officials will visit such areas to assist homeless people register for the scheme.

