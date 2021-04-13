Chennai Corporation to hire 150 doctors to expand fever clinic coverage

Priority locations: Currently, fever clinics have been set up in 30 wards with a high caseload.

CHENNAI

13 April 2021 00:52 IST

COVID-19 Care Centres will be set up at 11 locations

The Greater Chennai Corporation will hire additional doctors to increase the number of fever clinics in all 200 wards of the city.

Currently, fever clinics have been set up in 30 wards with high caseload. As many as 52 streets have registered more than 10 cases. A total of 210 streets have registered more than six cases. Currently, 45 streets in Royapuram and 47 streets in Teynampet have registered more than six cases. Zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Kodambakkam have registered a rise in the number of cases.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has instructed officials to increase the number of fever clinics in such zones. “We will hire 150 doctors,” an official said. The additional fever clinics will start functioning next week in all zones of the city.

The Corporation will reallocate manpower to wards with a high caseload. The civic body will increase the number of fever survey workers from 6,000 to 12,000.

The number of FOCUS volunteers will be increased from 1,000 to 2,000 to improve services to residents under home isolation.

COVID-19 Care Centres will be set up at 11 locations across the city with an overall bed capacity of 11,875.

Care centres will be set up at Velammal Engineering College with 400 beds, Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College with 230 beds, Bharathi Women’s College with 350 beds, Athipet TNHB flats with 5,130 beds, Victoria Hostel with 570 beds, Jawahar Engineering College with 400 beds, NSTI Guindy with 275 beds, Anna University with 1,500 beds, IIT-Madras with 420 beds, Guru Nanak College with 300 beds, University of Madras with 900 beds, Jerusalem Engineering College with 500 beds and Mohammad Sathak Nursing College with 900 beds.