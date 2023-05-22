Chennai Corporation to fix spots for feeding community dogs in residential areas

May 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will fix feeding spots in residential neighbourhoods to prevent conflict between residents and stray animals, particularly dogs. The punishment for violations will be finalised shortly.

Following a discussion between various stakeholders about the implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 on Monday, the civic body proposed to consult residents’ associations on the issue. The city has more than one lakh community dogs and other stray animals. Most of the complaints received by the Corporation pertained to dogs.

“We receive around 80 complaints about dogs every day on our helpline 1913. Most complaints pertain to a section of dog lovers who feed the canines in apartments. Aggressive behaviour of the animals has been reported. After sterilisation and immunisation, the animals do not seem to lose their aggressive behaviour. We have received complaints from the same residential areas where dogs were sterilised and immunised last year. We told residents that the dogs will be released back in the same locality, after sterilisation and immunisation. Some residents oppose it. So, we have to sensitise them,” said an official.

Of the 20,385 dogs caught during April 2022-March 2023, 15,696 have been immunised and released back in the residential neighbourhoods.

The Corporation held discussions with animal welfare volunteers ahead of earmarking space for feeding dogs. “But the new rules have not specified any punishment for violators. Once there is clarity, the issue of human-animal conflict will be resolved,” said an official.

More centres added

The capacity for animal birth control surgeries had gone up after the commissioning of two centres at Sholinganallur and Meenambakkam in February. “Sholinganallur centre can handle 10 surgeries, Meenambakkam 14,” said an official.

ABC surgeries are done five days a week in the city. “This year, we have planned 20,000 surgeries as the work on restoration of centres in Lloyds Colony, Pulianthope and Kannamapet is expected to be completed in a few months. We will have two more centres next year,” said an official.