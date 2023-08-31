Chennai Corporation to fill 4,930 vacancies and priority for entry-level posts, says Radhakrishnan

August 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation will fill 4,930 vacancies, including those of malaria control workers, engineers, veterinary surgeons and tax collectors to improve civic services.

At the council meeting on Thursday, councillors demanded that the civic body fill vacancies in various departments. Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the civic body had identified many vacancies and had taken steps to fill them. “In Group A, we have 15 vacancies, Group B 498 vacancies, Group C 2,857 vacancies and Group D 1,560 vacancies,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Of the 18,523 posts in the GCC, 4,930 were vacant. The TNPSC is expected to conduct a competitive examination to fill the vacancies. “We will fill entry level vacancies soon. There are 126 vacancies of assistant engineers in Group B. We have 100 vacancies of assistants, 130 junior engineers, 95 tax collectors, 6 veterinary surgeons, 120 sanitary inspectors,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan. At least 657 vacancies will be filled soon.

Rebate for ex-staff

According to councillors, civic services had been affected in Ward 151 as the assistant engineer was injured in an accident. The post of assistant engineer in Ward 144 had been vacant. The council on Thursday passed a resolution permitting 50% rebate for retired Corporation employees in community hall booking charges. The House also passed a resolution to name the flyover at Cathedral Road after carnatic vocalist M. Balamuralikrishna.

At the council meeting, Uma Anandan of the BJP walked out demanding the council to mention the role of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandrayaan 3 and the decision to reduce cooking gas prices. “The State government should share details about the funding from the Government of India for civic infrastructure projects by local bodies,” said Ms. Anandan.

