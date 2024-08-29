Chennai Corporation to fill 220 teacher vacancies in city schools

Chennai Corporation will fill 220 vacancies in teacher posts in the city schools shortly, said Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran.

Responding to Ambattur ward 84 AIADMK Councillor J.John, who spoke about the rise in vacancies in GCC schools, Mr.Kumaragurubaran said the Chennai Corporation has written to the Teachers’ Recruitment Board to fill the vacancies in the corporation schools. Chennai Corporation runs 420 schools with 1.3 lakh students on the rolls.

Pointing to the decrease in pass percentage, Mr.John said the results in the public examinations in the schools run by GCC have reduced this year because of the vacancies in teachers’ posts. In Korattur Higher Secondary School, 14 of the 27 teachers’ posts are vacant. This has been the condition for the past two years, he said.

Many teachers have opted for government schools in added areas of Chennai Corporation. As there are no teachers to teach a particular subject, the students are taught by another teacher qualified in a different subject. The Chennai Higher Secondary School in Korattur has registered a pass percentage of 70% this year. The school used to register a pass percentage of more than 95% in the previous years,” said Mr.John.

Councillors claimed that there was no teacher to teach Tamil language in several schools of Chennai Corporation after most of the teachers in added areas opted to join government schools. “The principal post is also vacant in Korattur. Students have also complained that they don’t have physical education teachers,” said Mr.John.