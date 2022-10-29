Chennai Corporation to explore feasibility of using robots to clean storm-water drains

Corporation should ask labourers to enter storm-water drains for desilting, after ensuring that sewage is not let in the drains, say Councillors

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 00:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will explore the possibility of deploying robots to clean storm-water drains in the city, said Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Friday.

Answering queries from councillors, Mr. Bedi said the Chennai Corporation had increased the number of manholes in the new-storm water drains. “New drains constructed under Singara Chennai 2.0 will have more manholes. Earlier, the distance between manholes was 10 metre. Now we have reduced the distance to 5 metre. New drains in Kosasthalaiyar basin will also have more manholes,” said Mr.Bedi.

Councillors said the Chennai Corporation should ask labourers to enter storm-water drains for desilting after ensuring that sewage was not let in the drains. A few councillors argued that the work on desilting of storm-water drains was different from manual scavenging, and the GCC should take the initiative of cleaning the drains in all areas as per directions from the Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The super sucker lorry, used by the civic body, has been able to clear only a small distance, around 20-30 metre a day. As the city has 2,200 km of storm-water drains, the city needs better technology to clean the drains. This year, the Chennai Corporation has cleared 1,203 km of drains at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore, officials said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Some of the councillors said many stretches had been desilted and new drains had been constructed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app