Chennai Corporation to enter all monsoon-related complaints into centralised grievance redress system

The Integrated Command and Control Centre to monitor inundation and vehicular traffic situation using cameras at 469 locations

The Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Greater Chennai Corporation will handle all the grievances received during northeast monsoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Integrated Command and Control Centre to monitor inundation and vehicular traffic situation using cameras at 469 locations

Ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has integrated all modes of grievance redress mechanisms for follow-up of civic complaints.

The Corporation has started deploying special teams for entering all complaints, including those received via social media, Namma Chennai App and 1913 helpline into the public grievance redress system to facilitate better monitoring and follow-up. Special teams have started operating from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). All the personnel at helpline 1913 have been moved to the integrated control room.

The Corporation has readied the control room, deploying 469 cameras along the roads and traffic signals this monsoon to get real time data from various locations to check inundation and traffic snarls. The civic body has installed rain gauges at 30 locations. Flood sensors at 41 locations will send data to the ICCC.

Subways at 20 locations have 32 cameras and canals are being monitored at 22 locations using 23 cameras. Three river mouths are also under the lens.

“Since all these complaints come into the same system we can analyse where exactly the largest number of residents need help. It is a sort of crowdsourcing. We will come to know where the maximum number of complaints come from so that more resources can be deployed there. We will know where the requests for rescue or requests for shelters are coming from. The complaints will be bunched, catagorised and analysed,” said an official.

The social media team will monitor people who are tagging the Corporation and those complaints will be entered into the public grievance redress system.

“Social media is a platform for reaching out to the authorities, but sometimes the necessary details, including ward number and mobile number won’t be there. So we will have a separate team who will be contacting the residents who tagged the Corporation. We will be tapping different sources for information, and we have a separate team to make random calls and check if the complaints have been addressed,” said an official.