Chennai Corporation to divert canal in Anna Nagar preceding Otteri Nullah into the Padikuppam canal

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has outlined plans to divert the three-metre-wide TVS canal in Anna Nagar West, a “precursor” to the Otteri Nullah, towards the Padikuppam canal before TVS Lucas. Residents of Anna Nagar have requested GCC to find solutions to desilt the narrow diversion channel along 3rd Avenue. Regional Deputy Commissioner Office(Central), K.J. Praveen Kumar, stated that dredging operations, employing floaters and Poclain machinery, have removed 1,250 metric tonnes of silt from Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam canal.

The TVS canal flows for two kilometres, carrying floodwater through Ambattur Industrial Estate, Kumarasamy Nagar, and Anna Nagar West, before joining the Otteri Nullah near Anna Nagar railway station, according to the GCC.

Further, the GCC is conducting a bathymetric study in collaboration with IIT Madras to enhance the scientific dredging of the canals, the RDC added.

The Chennai Corporation undertook desilting operations for Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam canal, removing a total of 1,221.32 metric tonnes of silt as part of ongoing flood mitigation measures as of November 21. These efforts, which began in late October 2024, have involved the use of floaters and earth moving machinery to clear accumulated silt, as per details from the Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Annanagar Residents Associations (FOARA) acknowledged GCC’s efforts and inclusion of residents’ inputs in these initiatives.

Purushottam Naidu, a patron, said that in Anna Nagar, a 27,000-litre sump with 30 HP pumping arrangements was constructed in S Block, the area’s lowest point, at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

“Hume pipes were installed to pump water to the Otteri Nullah. A curvilinear pathway is being constructed to redirect Otteri Nullah’s water into the Cooum river via the existing diversion canal near K4 Police Station. Two new drains have been laid from 4th Main Road and 6th Main Road to a balancing drain that diverts water to the Cooum river instead of Otteri Nullah,” he added.

Flood mitigation efforts include linking stormwater drains from Anna Nagar’s 4th Main Road and 6th Avenue to the 3rd Avenue diversion channel, constructing silt catch pits at manholes, and cleaning the entire Otteri Nullah stretch with WRD, according to FOARA.

The Otteri Nullah, previously managed by the Water Resources Department (WRD), was transferred to GCC on October 20 by a government order. Since this transfer, GCC has initiated both short-term and long-term flood mitigation measures, the Corporation official stated.

