Chennai Corporation to distribute kabasura, nilavembu kudineer

Chennai Corporation has started distributing siddha and ayurveda medicines to improve immunity against COVID-19. At least 20,000 workers of the Corporation will get siddha medicines such as kabasura kudineer and nilavembu kudineer.

After a meeting with siddha practitioners and ayurveda doctors on Monday, senior officials of the Corporation directed civic workers to distribute siddha concoction to boost immunity.

A number of Corporation workers have tested positive for COVID-19, affecting the morale of the front line staff. The civic body is planning to boost immunity of workers who have been collecting samples, visiting households and creating containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Government agencies such as Tampcol, which manufacture the siddha medicines, have adequate stock of the materials. They have been requesting the government and civic agencies to use siddha medicines to boost immunity of front line staff and those residents on quarantine. But the Corporation has been rejecting the idea for the past few weeks. After getting government nod, more than 20,000 packets of kabasura kudineer, which have been stored in Tampcol outlet are expected to be used by the civic agencies. Additional quantities of the siddha medicines will be manufactured in the Tampcol factory in Alathur.