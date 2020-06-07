Chennai Corporation to distribute HCQ among civic workers

CHENNAI

07 June 2020 23:38 IST

Govt. permits use of the medicine for prophylaxis treatment beyond eight weeks; asymptomatic contacts also to get it

With the number of cases rising, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to distribute hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to civic workers and asymptomatic contacts. This follows a revised government order on permitting use of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis treatment of SARS CoV-2 infection for a period beyond eight weeks with strict monitoring of clinical and ECG parameters.

At least 35,000 front line workers in Chennai and thousands of asymptomatic contacts of positive cases are expected to get hydroxychloroquine with medical supervision.

Earlier, the civic body had advised top ranking officials to take hydroxychloroquine. But most of the front line workers were not provided with the medication. Many officials who received hydroxychloroquine tablets did not take them, fearing side effects. Instead, they opted for herbal concoctions to boost their immunity.

After the new guidelines of ICMR, the State government has directed the civic bodies and district administration to give 400 mg of hydroxychloroquine twice a day on day one followed by once every week for the next seven weeks. Hydroxychloroquine will be supplied to front line workers beyond the eighth week also.

Civic officials will not prescribe the dosage for workers with pre-existing cardiomyopathy or retinopathy. Asymptomatic contacts, including children aged under 15, pregnant women and lactating women will not be given hydroxychloroquine. The workers and the asymptomatic contacts are expected to get hydroxychloroquine after screening, including ECG.

Corporation workers said the monitoring of side effects of hydroxychloroquine is expected to be challenging during the pandemic. In the past few weeks of COVID-19 containment work, many workers received tablets without knowing anything about the medication and their condition.

Revised order

After the revised government order with detailed guidelines, the front line workers are expected to get clarity on prophylaxis treatment during the pandemic.

The prophylaxis treatment is expected to reduce the spread in containment zones where front line workers are doing duty.

The Corporation, in a tweet on Sunday, has reported an increase in the death rate. The death rate which remained around 0.8% for the past few weeks has increased to 0.9% this weekend.

Zones such as Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Adyar have reported a rise in number of positive cases. The number of positive cases has been rising in other zones also.

The COVID-19 positive cases have crossed 22,000, with over 0,000 active cases. Officials are exploring the possibility of increasing COVID-19 bed capacity in major hospitals which is around 9,500. The bed capacity, including in COVID-19 care centres, is only 17,500. Work is under way to increase the bed capacity, the officials added.