Chennai Corporation to develop sponge parks at 10 locations

The estimated cost of the sponge parks is ₹1.06 crore; the work will start this month and is expected to be completed in six months, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, say officials

February 11, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation proposes to build artificial ponds and rain gardens in select parks.

The Corporation proposes to build artificial ponds and rain gardens in select parks. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start development of sponge parks 10 locations in the city as part of Singara Chennai 2.0.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said sponge parks will be developed inside existing parks to improve flood preparedness and promote groundwater recharge.

The estimated cost of the sponge parks is ₹1.06 crore. They have been proposed with artificial ponds and rain gardens and will be designed to direct rainwater runoff into the ground, the officials said.

The work will start this month and is expected to be completed in six months, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Work on earmarking 10% of land in each park is expected to start shortly. After the successful completion of the projects, the Corporation will develop more sponge parks, earmarking space in some of the 700 parks in the second phase, the officials said.

