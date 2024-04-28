Chennai Corporation to develop more playgrounds after the poll

April 28, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to identify new land parcels in various parts of the city for creation of playgrounds and parks for recreation and disaster mitigation. Once the model code of conduct is lifted after the completion of the Lok Sabha election in the first week of June, it intends to identify more land for recreation. Corporation Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran says the civic body wishes to convert the open space reservation (OSR) into urban recreation space for people of all ages. “We also go by the principle of less grey and more green in the construction of parks. Sponge parks is another theme the civic body is pursuing for effective utilisation of the OSR for recreation as well as disaster mitigation.”

Proposal for parks

“Every year, the GCC takes over approximately 20-25 OSR land parcels, and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) takes over 30-40 OSR land parcels in the Corporation limits. Then the GCC hands them over to the Parks Department, which develops proposals for parks and playing fields,” he says. According to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, if the extent of the layout is between 3,000 square metres and 10,000 square metres, the developer or owner must either pay the guideline value of the equivalent land, excluding the first 3,000 square metres, or reserve land for the OSR with 10% of the area, excluding roads. If the extent of the land exceeds 10,000 square metres, it is obligatory to reserve 10% of the land, excluding roads, and no equivalent land cost is acceptable, Dr. Sameeran says.

After a few candidates of national political parties flagged the issue of inadequate playgrounds during the campaign for the Lok Sabha election, residents have started demanding new playgrounds and parks, pointing to the need for maintaining the OSR and other government land for recreation.

Residents’ associations have urged the civic body for modern playgrounds in their localities. A. Francis, president of the Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, says the Corporation rejected their demand for playgrounds on the OSR land in their layouts and instead created parks a few years ago. “We do not have adequate playgrounds. Youth have been unable to play in our locality. Private agencies have started creating playgrounds and making money. A majority of the families who voted in the election cannot afford such a private facility. So, we request the Corporation and other government agencies to create modern playgrounds in each locality. While the old city areas have large playgrounds, the newly developed areas do not have them. The government should address this issue,” says Mr. Francis.

‘Used for commercial purposes’

Former Congress councillor P.V. Tamil Selvan says the Tamil Nadu Housing Board has failed to hand over OSR land for recreation and is instead utilising the space for commercial purposes. “Residents have alleged that under the Mogappair Eri Scheme, OSR land measuring 17,000 square feet near SBOA School has not been handed over for recreation. We have 15 parks in the area but only one playground. Open space has been utilised for police stations, fire stations, and for commercial purposes. Public purpose sites have been sold by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB). We want government land for recreation,” he says.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja said the OSR land belongs to Chennai residents, but many parcels of such land are under litigation. “Velachery’s ward 177 has a number of OSR land parcels. At some places, the civic body has constructed community halls and handed them over to the Tangedco for installation of electricity supply infrastructure. Temples have also been constructed on OSR land. On Sastri Street of Annai Indira Nagar, a marriage hall is under construction on a piece of OSR land. On Velachery Main Road, opposite the police station, an apartment developer was given a piece of OSR land. But it has not been open to members of the public. There are so many encroachments on OSR land. The Corporation should follow up on court cases,” he says. Urban planning experts say a resilient city should not have used OSR land for construction of buildings.

The Second Master Plan of the CMDA states, “Open spaces should be developed not only to provide psychological openness but also for ecological self-renewal. Recreation becomes an essential part of life in any civilised society. It is an activity people pursue for relaxation and personal enjoyment, usually during their leisure time, to break from their routine busy work. In an urban environment, such recreation facilities have to provide a variety of opportunities accessible, affordable, and attractive to all groups of population.”

According to CMDA officials, the Tamil Nadu Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1960, was enacted to provide for the preservation and regulation of parks, playing fields and open spaces. “Parks, playing fields and open spaces are periodically notified under the Act by the local bodies. These spaces should be maintained for the purposes notified. The spaces should be clean,” says an official. When the Second Master Plan was adopted in 2008, Chennai city had 195 parks spread over 60 hectares. Playgrounds maintained by the Corporation during the same period was estimated at 200, with a total extent exceeding 50 hectares. While the number of parks has increased from 195 to 700 in the city in the last 16 years, the number of playgrounds has not increased in the 15 zones of the city.

Fewer in suburban areas

In the suburban areas of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, the parks and the playgrounds are fewer. In the new layouts, a portion of the land (10%, excluding roads, in layouts exceeding 3,000 square metres) is handed over to the local body for being maintained as parks or playgrounds. On the outskirts of the city, during the period between 1975 and 2008, more than 300 hectares of parks and playgrounds were reserved by the developers and taken over by the local bodies. But many local bodies have not maintained these spaces. Residents have demanded that the government consider increasing the number of playgrounds in the metropolitan area.